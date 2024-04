Israel's raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital foreshadows risks of Rafah assault The aftermath of Israel's raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital and airstrike on foreign workers shows the risks of an even wider assault on Rafah, where most Palestinians are now sheltering.

