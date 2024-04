Why Tuesday's earthquake in Taiwan was so much less destructive than the one in 1999 Taiwan was rocked Tuesday by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast. But the causalities and destruction are minimal compared to a devastating earthquake that the island nation in 1999.

Asia Why Tuesday's earthquake in Taiwan was so much less destructive than the one in 1999 Taiwan was rocked Tuesday by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast. But the causalities and destruction are minimal compared to a devastating earthquake that the island nation in 1999.