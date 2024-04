Tony Award-winning playwright Christopher Durang has died American playwright Christopher Durang has died at 75. He won a Tony Award for "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist with "Miss Witherspoon."

