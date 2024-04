An Arizona energy company wants to build a new lake in the desert for hydropower An Arizona utility wants to build a new reservoir in the desert it says will lower its carbon footprint. There are skeptics.

Energy An Arizona energy company wants to build a new lake in the desert for hydropower An Arizona energy company wants to build a new lake in the desert for hydropower Listen · 3:51 3:51 An Arizona utility wants to build a new reservoir in the desert it says will lower its carbon footprint. There are skeptics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor