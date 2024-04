Once in a lifetime? A 104-year-old recalls Vermont's solar eclipse of 1932 Floyd Van Alstyne was 12 years old in 1932, when Vermont saw its last total eclipse. He says people didn't make much of a fuss about it then. He's not planning a fuss this time, but he'll be watching.

History Once in a lifetime? A 104-year-old recalls Vermont's solar eclipse of 1932 Once in a lifetime? A 104-year-old recalls Vermont's solar eclipse of 1932 Listen · 3:31 3:31 Floyd Van Alstyne was 12 years old in 1932, when Vermont saw its last total eclipse. He says people didn't make much of a fuss about it then. He's not planning a fuss this time, but he'll be watching. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor