D.C. restaurants are changing how they handle wages for workers who get tips Restaurants in Washington, D.C., are phasing out the lower minimum wage often given to workers who earn tips. Restaurant owners say it's forced them to add fees, and diners are reportedly confused.

Business D.C. restaurants are changing how they handle wages for workers who get tips D.C. restaurants are changing how they handle wages for workers who get tips Listen · 3:33 3:33 Restaurants in Washington, D.C., are phasing out the lower minimum wage often given to workers who earn tips. Restaurant owners say it's forced them to add fees, and diners are reportedly confused. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor