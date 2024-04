The NATO Alliance marks a milestone and a French singer controversy : State of the World from NPR NATO, the alliance formed to protect Europe from the Soviet Union is marking 75 years. It the focus is still on Russia.



And a controversy in France over a singer selected to perform at the opening ceremony of the Olympics, raises questions about French identity.

