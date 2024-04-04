Tommy Emmanuel shows off his 'fearless' fingerpicking guitar style

Enlarge this image toggle caption Simone Cecchetti/Courtesy of the artist Simone Cecchetti/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "El Vaquero"

"Deep River Blues"

"Doc's Guitar"

"Blue Moon"

Tommy Emmanuel is routinely in the discussion for best acoustic guitar player on the planet. He's been honing his craft for decades, from his early career in his native Australia, playing in The Southern Star Band and Dragon, to his stellar solo work that's defined the later half of his career.

A blistering guitar picker that's well-versed in jazz, classical and pop styles, Emmanuel's idol Chet Atkins called his style "fearless." His last few records have seen an all-star cast of collaborators line up to play on his Accomplice series. The latest installment, Accomplice Two, features Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Michael McDonald. He also celebrated his first Grammy win this year.

In this mini-concert, Emmanuel performs a special set recorded at AMERICANAFEST in 2023. Enjoy.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.