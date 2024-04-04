Unpacking The Aftermath Of The Baltimore Bridge Disaster

The port of Baltimore, one of the nation's busiest, remains partially shut down, more than a week after a giant cargo ship collided with the Key Bridge.

Last Tuesday, when the ship hit, eight construction workers were there that night making road repairs. Six workers were killed as a result of the collision.

What concerns remain about safety in the port? What impact will this have on the economy, locally, nationally, and abroad?

