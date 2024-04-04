Accessibility links
Unpacking The Aftermath Of The Baltimore Bridge Disaster : 1A The port of Baltimore, one of the nation's busiest, remains partially shut down, more than a week after a giant cargo ship collided with the Key Bridge.

Last Tuesday, when the ship hit, eight construction workers were there that night making road repairs. Six workers were killed as a result of the collision.

What concerns remain about safety in the port? What impact will this have on the economy, locally, nationally, and abroad?

Unpacking The Aftermath Of The Baltimore Bridge Disaster

Listen · 32:30
  • Download
The Dali, a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel that spans the size of almost three football fields, remains stuck under debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship crashed into the bridge in the early morning of March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The Dali, a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel that spans the size of almost three football fields, remains stuck under debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship crashed into the bridge in the early morning of March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

