A member of Banjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet calls for elections in Israel Benny Gantz, who leads an opposition party and also regularly faces the prime minister as part of the war cabinet, is calling to set a date for elections. Polling shows Netanyahu would lose to him.

Middle East A member of Banjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet calls for elections in Israel A member of Banjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet calls for elections in Israel Listen · 3:38 3:38 Benny Gantz, who leads an opposition party and also regularly faces the prime minister as part of the war cabinet, is calling to set a date for elections. Polling shows Netanyahu would lose to him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor