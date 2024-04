In the U.K., calls to stop the export of weapons to Israel are growing Protests continue at factories where parts for F-35 jets are made — while some in the ruling party want to halt arms sales.

Europe In the U.K., calls to stop the export of weapons to Israel are growing In the U.K., calls to stop the export of weapons to Israel are growing Listen · 5:26 5:26 Protests continue at factories where parts for F-35 jets are made — while some in the ruling party want to halt arms sales. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor