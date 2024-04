The FDA has approved the first app to help treat depression NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Dr. John Torous, director of digital psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, about the first app being approved to help treat depression.

Mental Health The FDA has approved the first app to help treat depression The FDA has approved the first app to help treat depression Listen · 3:59 3:59 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Dr. John Torous, director of digital psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, about the first app being approved to help treat depression. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor