Coordinated Lunar Time: The U.S. wants the moon to have its own time zone The moon's different gravity means a precise atomic clock there would run slightly faster than on Earth. The difference could complicate calculations between spacecraft and a potential lunar base.

Space Coordinated Lunar Time: The U.S. wants the moon to have its own time zone Coordinated Lunar Time: The U.S. wants the moon to have its own time zone Listen · 0:28 0:28 The moon's different gravity means a precise atomic clock there would run slightly faster than on Earth. The difference could complicate calculations between spacecraft and a potential lunar base. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor