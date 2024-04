Liberty Media adds MotoGP to its global racing portfolio that already includes F1 NPR's Michel Martin talks to former MotoGP rider John Hopkins about what the proposed takeover of the sport by Formula One owners Liberty Media, could mean for the future of motorcycle racing.

Business Liberty Media adds MotoGP to its global racing portfolio that already includes F1 Liberty Media adds MotoGP to its global racing portfolio that already includes F1 Listen · 3:45 3:45 NPR's Michel Martin talks to former MotoGP rider John Hopkins about what the proposed takeover of the sport by Formula One owners Liberty Media, could mean for the future of motorcycle racing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor