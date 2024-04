Abortion opponents push for 'fetal personhood' laws, giving rights to embryos The Guardian's reproductive health reporter Carter Sherman says efforts are underway in a number of states to assign fetuses "some kind of rights that we would generally ascribe to a human person."

Abortion opponents push for 'fetal personhood' laws, giving rights to embryos The Guardian's reproductive health reporter Carter Sherman says efforts are underway in a number of states to assign fetuses "some kind of rights that we would generally ascribe to a human person."