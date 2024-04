Unhoused people kicked off Medicaid in Montana States checking Medicaid eligibility have accidentally dropped coverage for people who do qualify. For homeless individuals in Montana, losing that coverage is dangerous and much harder to fix.

Health Care Unhoused people kicked off Medicaid in Montana Unhoused people kicked off Medicaid in Montana Listen · 3:53 3:53 States checking Medicaid eligibility have accidentally dropped coverage for people who do qualify. For homeless individuals in Montana, losing that coverage is dangerous and much harder to fix. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor