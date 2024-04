Investigative journalists track suspected cartel boss using his google reviews NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with open source researcher Connor Plunkett, about his report with Bellingcat titled "Kinahan Cartel: Wanted Narco Boss Exposes Whereabouts by Posting Google Reviews."

Europe Investigative journalists track suspected cartel boss using his google reviews Investigative journalists track suspected cartel boss using his google reviews Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with open source researcher Connor Plunkett, about his report with Bellingcat titled "Kinahan Cartel: Wanted Narco Boss Exposes Whereabouts by Posting Google Reviews."