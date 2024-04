Former U.S. diplomat argues for stronger tactics on Israel Days after Israeli bombs hit World Central Kitchen aid workers, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly spoke with the Council on Foreign Relations ex-president Richard Haass about the U.S. and Israel's relationship.

