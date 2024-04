This week in science: Clever chickadees, smiling robots and haiku's most popular bugs NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Regina Barber and Rachel Carlson of Short Wave about chickadees with awesome memories, grinning robots, and the bugs most commonly found in haiku.

Listen · 7:45