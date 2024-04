Even OpenAI says its new voice cloning tool has major potential for misuse All you need is a 15-second recording of someone's voice to recreate an eerily good AI version using a new tool from Open AI. Even the company says there's great potential for misuse.

Technology Even OpenAI says its new voice cloning tool has major potential for misuse Even OpenAI says its new voice cloning tool has major potential for misuse Listen · 3:24 3:24 All you need is a 15-second recording of someone's voice to recreate an eerily good AI version using a new tool from Open AI. Even the company says there's great potential for misuse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor