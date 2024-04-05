Paula Pell

Paula Pell spent 18 years behind the scenes as a writer on Saturday Night Live. The sketches she's written for SNL are classics. Ana Gasteyer and Will Ferrell's bizarre pop music duo. The Spartan Cheerleaders. Since then, she's written for 30 Rock and had roles on Parks and Recreation, Big Mouth, and A.P. Bio.

More recently, Paula stars alongside Busy Phillips and Sara Bareilles in Girls5Eva–a sitcom about a one-hit wonder girl group from the '90s, reuniting to try again at pop stardom. Paula plays Gloria–the formerly-closeted, queer elder of the group making up for lost time. The show's third season just premiered and is streaming on Netflix.

When Paula was last on Bullseye, she'd just starred in a movie called Wine Country, alongside SNL alums Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Rachel Dratch. It's a story about a group of women reconnecting over a birthday weekend in Napa. Pell also pulled back the curtain and discussed some of her more controversial work on SNL.