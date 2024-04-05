Accessibility links
Paula Pell : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Paula Pell spent 18 years behind the scenes as a writer on Saturday Night Live. These days, you can see her on Girls5Eva–a sitcom about a 90s girl group that reunites today. She plays Gloria, the queer elder of the group making the most of their second wind. When she joined the show back in 2019, Pell starred in Wine Country alongside a few SNL legends. She also gave us an insider's view on some of her more controversial work on the late-night comedy staple.

Listen · 35:20
  • Download
Paula Pell spent 18 years behind the scenes as a writer on Saturday Night Live. The sketches she's written for SNL are classics. Ana Gasteyer and Will Ferrell's bizarre pop music duo. The Spartan Cheerleaders. Since then, she's written for 30 Rock and had roles on Parks and Recreation, Big Mouth, and A.P. Bio.

More recently, Paula stars alongside Busy Phillips and Sara Bareilles in Girls5Eva–a sitcom about a one-hit wonder girl group from the '90s, reuniting to try again at pop stardom. Paula plays Gloria–the formerly-closeted, queer elder of the group making up for lost time. The show's third season just premiered and is streaming on Netflix.

When Paula was last on Bullseye, she'd just starred in a movie called Wine Country, alongside SNL alums Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Rachel Dratch. It's a story about a group of women reconnecting over a birthday weekend in Napa. Pell also pulled back the curtain and discussed some of her more controversial work on SNL.