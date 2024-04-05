New Music Friday: The best albums out April 5 : All Songs Considered It's a big week for fans of early aughts rock bands, with new releases from The Black Keys and Vampire Weekend hitting streaming services. Kick back with NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and World Cafe host Raina Douris as they run through the new albums you need to know about.



Featured albums:

1. The Black Keys, 'Ohio Players'

2. Vampire Weekend, 'Only God Was Above Us'

3. Katie Pruitt, 'Mantras'

4. Khruangbin, 'A La Sala'



Other notable releases for April 5, 2024:

• Phosphorescent, 'Revelator'

• Grace Cummings, 'Ramona'

• Young Miko, 'att.'

• Adam Wiltzie, 'Eleven Fugues For Sodium Pentothal'

• Fabiana Palladino, s/t

• Vegyn, 'The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions'

• Benson Boone, 'Fireworks and Rollerblades'

• Jane Weaver, 'Love in Constant Spectacle'

• José James, '1978'

• Lizzy McAlpine, 'Older'

• Melissa Aldana, 'Echoes of the Inner Prophet'

• Mount Kimbie, 'The Sunset Violent'

• Pernice Brothers, 'Who Will You Believe'

• Sheila E., 'Bailar'

• Sinkane, 'We Belong'

• TisaKorean, 'MUMU 8818'



