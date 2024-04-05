In 'Monkey Man,' Dev Patel gets revenge through gorilla warfare : Pop Culture Happy Hour The new action film Monkey Man is Dev Patel's film – he serves as star, director, and co-writer. He plays a young man whose village was destroyed and mother murdered by elite members of society. He sets out to infiltrate their corrupt, rarified existence and seek his bloody, bloody revenge. There's plenty of gunplay, knife-play, ax-play, bone-crunching, tuk-tuk chases, and gouts of blood.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour In 'Monkey Man,' Dev Patel gets revenge through gorilla warfare