Accessibility links
In 'Monkey Man,' Dev Patel gets revenge through gorilla warfare : Pop Culture Happy Hour The new action film Monkey Man is Dev Patel's film – he serves as star, director, and co-writer. He plays a young man whose village was destroyed and mother murdered by elite members of society. He sets out to infiltrate their corrupt, rarified existence and seek his bloody, bloody revenge. There's plenty of gunplay, knife-play, ax-play, bone-crunching, tuk-tuk chases, and gouts of blood.

Review

Pop Culture Happy Hour

In 'Monkey Man,' Dev Patel gets revenge through gorilla warfare

By 

Bedatri D. Choudhury

Priya Krishna

In 'Monkey Man,' Dev Patel gets revenge through gorilla warfare

Listen · 24:55
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197963556/1242954947" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Dev Patel in Monkey Man. Akhirwan Nurhaidi/Universal Pictures hide caption

toggle caption
Akhirwan Nurhaidi/Universal Pictures

Dev Patel in Monkey Man.

Akhirwan Nurhaidi/Universal Pictures

The new action film Monkey Man is Dev Patel's film – he serves as star, director, and co-writer. He plays a young man whose village was destroyed and mother murdered by elite members of society. He sets out to infiltrate their corrupt, rarified existence and seek his bloody, bloody revenge. There's plenty of gunplay, knife-play, ax-play, bone-crunching, tuk-tuk chases, and gouts of blood.