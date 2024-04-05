Accessibility links
Employers are requiring fewer college degrees, but many still hire college grads : The Indicator from Planet Money The U.S. labor market continues its hot streak, adding 303,000 jobs last month — more than expected. Many of these jobs will require a four-year degree despite a push among some employers to eliminate these requirements. On today's show, we look at the state of the job market for people without a four-year college degree.

Related episodes:
The lopsided market for higher ed
Enough with bachelor's degrees
The cost of student debt
Failing college

The Indicator from Planet Money

Do I need a four-year degree?

Do I need a four-year degree?

