Do I need a four-year degree?
Do I need a four-year degree?
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. labor market continues its hot streak, adding 303,000 jobs last month — more than expected. Many of these jobs will require a four-year degree despite a push among some employers to eliminate these requirements. On today's show, we look at the state of the job market for people without a four-year college degree.
Related episodes:
The lopsided market for higher ed
Enough with bachelor's degrees
The cost of student debt
Failing college
For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.