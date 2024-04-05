The News Roundup For April 5, 2024

Former President Donald Trump posted the $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud judgement thanks to some help from a supporter.

Democrat Tina Smith is pushing to repeal the 1873 Comstock Act because she says it could be "misused" by Supreme Court justices to try to ban abortion nationwide.

And the women's March Madness tournament is doing numbers. Monday night's game between Iowa and LSU boasted an audience of 12.3 million people, a record for women's college basketball game.

In global news, outrage is echoing through America and the world following an Israeli Defense Force attack on a convoy of World Central Kitchen workers providing aid to the people of Gaza. At least 7 workers died.

NATO is putting together a $108 billion fund to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces repel a Russian invasion at the country's eastern border.

In Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as the youngest-ever president in the country's history, despite never having held political office.

