Law Migrant children waiting at the southern border must be sheltered, judge rules Migrant children waiting at the southern border must be sheltered, judge rules Listen · 3:35 3:35 The judge ruled children in makeshift camps along the border are subject to a long-standing court-supervised agreement that set standards for their treatment.