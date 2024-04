Israel announces changes after Biden expresses 'outrage' over civilian deaths Israel will open routes into Gaza amid mounting pressure to provide aid to the people trapped there. NPR's Michel Martin talks to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about other changes.

