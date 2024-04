Earth may seem like a one-of-a-kind planet, but it actually has a twin The twin is Venus — the hottest planet in our solar system. Our series on The Science of Siblings, examines how these two planets started out so similar but end up so different.

The twin is Venus — the hottest planet in our solar system. Our series on The Science of Siblings, examines how these two planets started out so similar but end up so different.