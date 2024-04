Dad mourns son killed by an Israeli airstrike against World Central Kitchen convoy NPR's Leila Fadel talks to John Flickinger, father of Jacob Flickinger, 33, an American Canadian, feeding starving people in Gaza. His son was scheduled to come home just days after Monday's strike.

Middle East Dad mourns son killed by an Israeli airstrike against World Central Kitchen convoy NPR's Leila Fadel talks to John Flickinger, father of Jacob Flickinger, 33, an American Canadian, feeding starving people in Gaza. His son was scheduled to come home just days after Monday's strike.