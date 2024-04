Over the next 3 decades, Ukraine's population is expected to drop dramatically Ukraine's population is estimated to be some 36 million people. It could drop by 10 million people in just three decades — and the war isn't the only factor.

Europe Over the next 3 decades, Ukraine's population is expected to drop dramatically Over the next 3 decades, Ukraine's population is expected to drop dramatically Listen · 4:57 4:57 Ukraine's population is estimated to be some 36 million people. It could drop by 10 million people in just three decades — and the war isn't the only factor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor