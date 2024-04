Experts examine how hackers took down a top digital health care payment system Pharmacies have a backlog of insurance claims waiting to be paid after the payment system was hacked in February. Experts aim to push for better cybersecurity standards across critical infrastructure.

National Experts examine how hackers took down a top digital health care payment system Experts examine how hackers took down a top digital health care payment system Audio will be available later today. Pharmacies have a backlog of insurance claims waiting to be paid after the payment system was hacked in February. Experts aim to push for better cybersecurity standards across critical infrastructure. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor