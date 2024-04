The real BBC booker on how she convince Prince Andrew to go on record about Epstein NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Sam McAlister, who persuaded Prince Andrew to go on record about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It's the subject of new movie: Scoop.

