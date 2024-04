NYC may soon begin charging drivers $15 to enter the busiest parts of Manhattan New York City is poised to begin congestion pricing in an effort to ease massive traffic jams in Manhattan. It's an idea in use in major cities around the world. But not in the U.S. That may change.

National NYC may soon begin charging drivers $15 to enter the busiest parts of Manhattan NYC may soon begin charging drivers $15 to enter the busiest parts of Manhattan Listen · 4:16 4:16 New York City is poised to begin congestion pricing in an effort to ease massive traffic jams in Manhattan. It's an idea in use in major cities around the world. But not in the U.S. That may change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor