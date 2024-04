The lives of other aid workers killed in Gaza NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Juliette Touma, director of communications for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, about some of the hundreds of aid workers killed in Gaza.

Middle East The lives of other aid workers killed in Gaza The lives of other aid workers killed in Gaza Listen · 5:14 5:14 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Juliette Touma, director of communications for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, about some of the hundreds of aid workers killed in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor