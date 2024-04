Drummer for many jazz greats, Albert 'Tootie' Heath has died at age 88 Albert "Tootie" Heath has died at age 88. He played drums with basically all the greats of the 1950s, '60s and beyond and is on the first albums that Nina Simone and John Coltrane made as bandleaders.

Obituaries Drummer for many jazz greats, Albert 'Tootie' Heath has died at age 88 Drummer for many jazz greats, Albert 'Tootie' Heath has died at age 88 Listen · 3:02 3:02 Albert "Tootie" Heath has died at age 88. He played drums with basically all the greats of the 1950s, '60s and beyond and is on the first albums that Nina Simone and John Coltrane made as bandleaders. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor