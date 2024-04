Could cloned pigs solve the human organ shortage? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with bioethicist and professor at Lehigh University, Michael Gusmano, about the ethics of using cloned, genetically modified pigs for human organ transplants.

Listen · 8:03