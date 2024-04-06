#2428: I Got a '94 West Bend Deluxe : The Best of Car Talk If you've got an old British sportscar you'd probably call Car Talk about bad electronics. With an older GM car you probably have issues with your steering. But if you tell Click and Clack that you have a 1994 West Bend Deluxe Breadmaker that's churning out hockey pucks instead of brioche?.. Find out what they say on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

