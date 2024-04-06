Best Of: Sue Bird / Sleater-Kinney : Fresh Air NCAA/WNBA star Sue Bird spoke with Terry Gross about her career, coming out publicly, and fighting for equity in women's sports. A new documentary about her last season on the court is Sue Bird: In the Clutch.



Also, we hear from Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, co-founders of the punk band Sleater-Kinney. While they were working on their latest album, Little Rope, Brownstein's mother died in an car accident. They'll talk about how the grief affected the album.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter.

Also, Ken Tucker reviews Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter.