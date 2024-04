UAW gets closer to unionizing Volkswagen, Mercedes workers in the South The United Auto Workers union is inching closer to unionizing plants in the South. Workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga plant will soon vote on a union, with Mercedes workers in Alabama not far behind.

