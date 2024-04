Critics of forced drug treatment say it could lead to more fatal overdoses More people suffering from drug addiction are being forced into drug treatment and threatened with prison if they don't comply. Some say it's "tough love." Critics say it's unethical and ineffective.

Health Critics of forced drug treatment say it could lead to more fatal overdoses Critics of forced drug treatment say it could lead to more fatal overdoses Listen · 5:19 5:19 More people suffering from drug addiction are being forced into drug treatment and threatened with prison if they don't comply. Some say it's "tough love." Critics say it's unethical and ineffective. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor