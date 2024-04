Tennessee became the first state to protect musicians from generative AI A Tennessee bill seeks to ban unauthorized deepfakes and regulate how AI platforms use copyrighted material to train algorithms without permission.

Technology Tennessee became the first state to protect musicians from generative AI