Celebrating Clark, the bald eagle We celebrate Clark, a famous bald eagle. The celebrity eagle is an ambassador for his species. His father, Captain, was gifted to President Ronald Reagan by West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

Animals Celebrating Clark, the bald eagle Celebrating Clark, the bald eagle Listen · 1:23 1:23 We celebrate Clark, a famous bald eagle. The celebrity eagle is an ambassador for his species. His father, Captain, was gifted to President Ronald Reagan by West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor