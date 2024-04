Meet the retired science teacher who trekked 600 miles to see the 1970 solar eclipse The solar eclipse is on Monday, and we hear from a teacher from New York who traveled 600 miles to witness his first one fifty years ago.

Space Meet the retired science teacher who trekked 600 miles to see the 1970 solar eclipse Meet the retired science teacher who trekked 600 miles to see the 1970 solar eclipse Listen · 6:26 6:26 The solar eclipse is on Monday, and we hear from a teacher from New York who traveled 600 miles to witness his first one fifty years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor