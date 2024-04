Chicago is a hotspot in the measles outbreak. Here's how to stay safe NPR's Scott Simon asks Dr. Allison Bartlett of the University of Chicago about the dangers of measles and why Chicago is a hotspot in the current outbreak.

Health Chicago is a hotspot in the measles outbreak. Here's how to stay safe Chicago is a hotspot in the measles outbreak. Here's how to stay safe Listen · 4:19 4:19 NPR's Scott Simon asks Dr. Allison Bartlett of the University of Chicago about the dangers of measles and why Chicago is a hotspot in the current outbreak. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor