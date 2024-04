Scientists get another chance to study a solar eclipse mystery Monday's solar eclipse will give researchers another chance to study shadow bands, the thin wavy lines on the ground right before totality. They're hoping to crack a 200 year old mystery.

Science Scientists get another chance to study a solar eclipse mystery