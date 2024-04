Amid growing harassment against players, NCAA calls for ban on prop bets NPR's Scott Detrow talks with New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang about his recent piece on online sports betting and how it's affecting professional and college sports.

Amid growing harassment against players, NCAA calls for ban on prop bets Amid growing harassment against players, NCAA calls for ban on prop bets Listen · 6:35 6:35 NPR's Scott Detrow talks with New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang about his recent piece on online sports betting and how it's affecting professional and college sports. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor