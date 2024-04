6 months of war: Palestinians say the U.S. government lacks empathy for their plight NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Palestinian researcher Yousef Munayyer about Palestinian sentiment six months since the start of Israel's war on Hamas.

Middle East 6 months of war: Palestinians say the U.S. government lacks empathy for their plight 6 months of war: Palestinians say the U.S. government lacks empathy for their plight Listen · 5:39 5:39 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Palestinian researcher Yousef Munayyer about Palestinian sentiment six months since the start of Israel's war on Hamas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor