There are people still aboard the ship that crashed into the Baltimore Bridge NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Andrew Middleton of Apostleship of the Sea about efforts to support crew members still aboard the ship that destroyed Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

National There are people still aboard the ship that crashed into the Baltimore Bridge There are people still aboard the ship that crashed into the Baltimore Bridge Listen · 3:59 3:59 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Andrew Middleton of Apostleship of the Sea about efforts to support crew members still aboard the ship that destroyed Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor