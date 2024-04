30 years on, legacy of genocide haunts Rwandans Decades after a genocide that killed nearly 1 million Rwandans, NPR visits a church that was the site of a massacre where 7,000 people were killed, and talk to one man who perpetrated crimes there.

Listen · 7:31