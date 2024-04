Growing 'battery belt' for EV plants could spark economy EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region.

Business Growing 'battery belt' for EV plants could spark economy Growing 'battery belt' for EV plants could spark economy Listen · 3:46 3:46 EV battery plants are moving into the Southeast, bringing back better jobs than those lost in the textile and furniture industry that's been in decline in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor